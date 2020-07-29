ORLAND — Orland Fire Chief Kim Norton was recently recognized for his first 50 years of service as an active Orland volunteer firefighter.
Orland firefighters usually receive awards or recognition at the annual firefighters dinner in March, however due to COVID-19 concerns, the dinner was cancelled.
"It was difficult to not give recognition for reaching a goal of 50 years active,” said a news release from Orland Community Volunteer Fire Department. “The department surprised Norton with the award at an EMS training session with board members and family members also attending.”
Norton has responded to approximately 9,000 calls to service as a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician with the department. He was instrumental in making the Orland department one of the first Advanced Life Support fire rescue units in northeastern Indiana and also starting and leading the Steuben County EMS Reserve. The reserve donated thousands of hours supporting the Steuben County EMS and has raised more than $575,000 in money and equipment funding for the Orland department in the last 20 years.
Norton received the Martin A. Werner Firefighter of the Year Award from the American Legion Department of Indiana in 1997, the Parkview Hospital Samaritan of the Year in 2004, and the State of Indiana EMS Commission Advanced/Basic EMT of the Year in 2007.
Norton spoke of the firefighters, past and present, he had the privilege to work and train with, as well as his wife of 50 years, Mary, and family, for supporting his career.
"It’s not surprising to the Orland area residents that Chief Norton has such longevity," said the news release.
Norton’s family has more than 148 years of collective Orland firefighting history. His father, Owen, was active on the department for 47 years and was elected chief by the firefighters for 40 straight years. His brother Vaughn was a firefighter for 25 years, and daughter Brooke, currently Deputy Chief, has been an active Orland firefighter/EMT and now paramedic for more than 26 years.
