This simple recipe will give you a taste of Middle Eastern life. Instead of being sliced, this dense bread instead is torn.
Enjoy it with meat, yogurt, eggs or hummus.
Syrian bread
Ingredients
1 cup olive oil
10 cups flour
3 tablespoons salt
5 ½ cups warm water
1 package yeast
Directions
Dissolve 1 package yeast in ½ cup warm water. Mix flour, salt, olive oil and half of the warm water.
Mixture will not be moist at first. Add remaining warm water gradually, mixing dough with hands until dough is soft. Make sure flour is mixed well and no need to kneed the dough.
Put in fridge over night, preheat the oven to 350 and bake until bread is brown and bubbly.
