These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center:
Jolene Grace, a girl, was born Feb. 9 to Wayne and Lorene (Hochstetler) Yoder, LaGrange.
Christian, a boy. Ws born Feb. 9 to Larry and Alice (Miller) Mishler, Ligonier.
Suzanne Renee, a girl, was born Feb. 7 to Perry and Ida (Bontrager) Troyer, LaGrange.
Javin Jon, a boy, was born Feb. 7 to Matthew and Miriam (Yoder) Schwartz, Middlebury.
Blake Jordan, a boy, was born Feb. 6 to Karl and Jeanetta (Schlabach) Bontrager, Gosh.
Gavin Jace, a boy, was born Feb. 3 to Kevin and Susie (Hershberger) Miller, Shipshewana.
Serena Jane, a girl, was born Feb. 2 to Elmer “JR” and Sharon (Bontrager) Yoder, Topeka.
Amy Renae, a girl, was born Jan. 31 to Joseph and Nora (Yoder) Wengerd, Topeka.
