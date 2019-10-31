ALBION — The chef at a local eatery came away with the People’s Choice prize in the annual “Scare on the Square” Chili Cook-off sponsored by and held at Grace Christian Church on Oct. 25. Chili cooked up by C.J. Ley, chef at Albion’s One 10 West Main, was the winning entry. Ley was awarded Albion Chamber Bucks to be spent in businesses who are members of Albion Chamber of Commerce.
Seven teams came out to take part in the Live Clue Game this year. Winning for the second year in a row was the team from Black & Ramer Insurance comprised of Jona Slone, Colten Williams, Corey Wilds and Javier Campos. The location for the dirty deed also happened to be Black & Ramer Insurance, the perpetrator was Audrey Auger and the weapon was an auger. The winning team was also awarded Albion Chamber Bucks.
Noble REMC employees volunteered as possible perpetrators. They were Audrey Bowser as Audrey Auger, Adam Chitwood as Adding Atom, Ron Raypole as Ron RayPOLE, Cody Kirkpatrick as Conductor Cody, Elena Vargas as Electrifying Elena, Kelly Lynch as Careful Kelly, Ray Burns as Ray-For Burns and Kevin Dreibelbis as Kilowatt Kevin.
Businesses which assisted in the game were Doc’s Hardware, Albion Pizza Depot, A Thyme to Remember, The Strand, Black & Ramer Insurance, Grace Christian Church, Noble County Art, One 10 West Main and El Mariachi.
Winners in the Costume Contest age groups were:
Age 6 and younger: First place, Kade Campbell portraying a rock star. Kade was also the Overall Winner; second place, Brynnley Harris as a Jelly Belly Girl; and third place, Rayden Justice, dressed as a knight.
Age 7-12: First place, Lenabella Papenbrock as a Fall Fashion Barbie; second place, Darci Busche as Rainbow Jelly Beans; and third place, Corey Papernbrock as Beetle Bug.
Age 13-17: First place, Savannah (last name not known) as Pennywise; second place, Amelia Simpson as grumpy cat and baby shark; and third place, Natalie Easterday.
Age 18 and older: First place, Noah Parks dressed as a hot dog; second place, Judith Leitch, the peacock lady; and place, Raven Glover as the Black Dragon.
Each contestant received $1 and winners in each category also received cash prizes.
Taking top prize in the People’s Choice for the scarecrows on display around Courthouse Square were Sofia and Maybellene Babb, daughters of Austin and Alyssa Babb. They received a $50 cash prize.
After the announcement, all scarecrows were auctioned off with Keith Rupert calling the bids. The scarecrows were made during the recent Albion Harvest Fest. The project was led by Emma Spink and a group of hardworking volunteers.
In addition to the activities already mentioned, eight vendors were set up in the alley next to Albion Pizza Depot. A large number of costumed characters engaged in Trunk or Treat, the bounce house, having their fortune told by Madame Magnolia and in other activities around the square.
