KENDALLVILLE — Tickets are selling quickly but are still available for this weekend’s performances of Gaslight Playhouse’s production of Ken Ludwig’s “The Game’s Afoot; or Holmes for the Holidays.”
Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Kendallville Chamber of Commerce, 122 S. Main St. Doors open 30 minutes before the performance.
General admission tickets for adults are $8 per person online or $10 per person at the door. Tickets are $5 per person for children 14 and younger.
Jennifer Netting directs the show, assisted by Bonnie Koontz. Robyn Pasko is stage manager.
The cast includes Elliott Waugh, Cathie Kreigh, Jenessah Schlatter, Joshua Shepherd, Jennifer Strong, Jeanne Hanford, Jo Drudge, Tyler Hanford and Andrew Canaveral.
This hilarious play brings murder, mystery, mayhem and madcap adventure to the stage. William Gillette (Waugh), a Broadway superstar and famous the world over for his portrayal of Sherlock Holmes, has invited his fellow cast members to his opulent mansion for a holiday dinner party. When one of the guests winds up dead, Gillette has to summon every ounce of Sherlock to solve the mystery. This play will keep the audience laughing and trying to figure out “whodunit” until the final blow.
Gaslight Playhouse’s final show for the 2019 season is its Holiday Spectacular, with performances on Dec. 13, 14 and 15.
