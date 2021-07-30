KENDALLVILLE —Verizon’s local TCC stores in Kendallville, Auburn and Angola are participating in a nationwide giveaway of backpacks filled with school supplies on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Each store location will adhere to local and CDC guidelines to provide a safe environment for event attendees and TCC employees.
Backpacks will be filled with pencils, papers, a pencil box, folder, glue and other items for children to use when school begins. Each TCC store will have 150 to 170 backpacks to give away on a first come, first serve basis.
“We like to give back to our communities,” said Dakota Carter, a sales consultant at the TCC store in Kendallville.
Round Room LLC, the nation’s largest Verizon authorized retailer, announced that its TCC and Wireless Zone stores are donating 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children across the United States during its ninth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.
According to the National Retail Federation, American families with school-aged children spent an average of $789.49 on school supplies in 2020 — totaling $33.9 billion spent in America last year on school supplies alone. TCC is working to ease the strain of rising school supplies costs through its annual program.
For a list of TCC stores participating in the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway or to find a store near you, visit locations.tccrocks.com. Each participating TCC store will donate up to 150 backpacks with all leftovers being donated to local schools.
Supporters of the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway are encouraged to use hashtags #SchoolRocks and #BetterTogether on Instagram and Twitter to help spread the word.
