KENDALLVILLE — Marcelle Imogene Glasgow, a resident of Chandler Place, will celebrate her 102nd birthday on Feb. 5.
Marcelle was born Feb. 5, 1921, to George and Victoria Main in Albany, Indiana. A sister, Lucille, was born later.
The family of four lived a good life despite the hardships of the Great Depression. Marcelle and her sister used their wagon to help deliver pies from their mother’s pie shop.
Glasgow moved to Fort Wayne and worked at Magnavox after she graduated from high school in 1940. She had other jobs over the years, from working as a hostess on the Indiana Toll Road, to factory work, to being a teacher’s helper in an elementary school.
Glasgow was married three times and had two children, Robert Allen Coharan Jr. and Tonnie Rene Selvon Belden.
In the family of her son and daughter-in-law Vickie, Glasgow is stepgrandmother to Kelly Kriner and Kory Freed; a great-grandmother to five children and a great-great-grandmother Braylee, Libradee, Parker, Asher, Kayden and Cayson.
In her daughter’s family, she is grandmother to Stacy (Troy) Foote and Rebecca (Todd) Freeman. She is great-grandmother to Brooke (Caleb) DeBoest, Bridgette Foote, Blaire Foote, Courtney (Conner) Lundquist, Sydney Freeman and Nicklaus Freeman; and great-great-grandmother to Cormac DeBoest, Arwen DeBoest and Charlotte Lundquist.
