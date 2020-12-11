I love God moments. Moments where you have been thinking or pondering on doing something, and the next thing that happens is that God gives you that opportunity.
For a couple of years, I have thought about building a box or two for food and books. It has been on my heart that this is something I wanted to do for our community.
By building a box, I meant something similar to what St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and First Congregational United Church of Christ in Angola have. They have what looks like a small cupboard outside that holds non-perishable food items or books.
When I became the pastor of Fremont and Nevada Mills United Methodist churches, I just kept thinking about those cupboards. The God moment happened when a group of like-minded women invited me for an outdoor, social distance meeting to discuss loving people.
God calls us to love others.
In the gospel of Matthew, it says, “Teacher, which is the great commandment in the law?” And he said to him, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the great and first commandment. And a second is like it: You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” (Matthew 22:36-40)
I want this to define me. Love God, love others.
So, long story short, Fremont UMC has a Blessing Box. It is on the side of our building and the corner of Tolford and Spring streets. On the box is this message: “Take what you need, leave what you can, and remember Jesus loves you.” The box is self serve. People can come at any time when they need things and get them. They can swing by after work or before, in the afternoon or evening.
As this crazy year comes to a close and we look to 2021, to hope we need more love. What gives me hope is the love spoken about in this passage. I want to honor my father in heaven. I cannot repay or earn the gift he gave me. The gift that was and is better than anything I could provide or will ever give. He gave us hope, love, and a way to spend eternity with him.
I love others by helping to feed them. I love others when I see their pain and acknowledge it, letting them know they are not alone. I love others by giving from what I have to someone who needs what I have. I love others when I tip well. I love others when I ask someone how you are, and I care about the answer.
It isn’t that I just asked so that I could move on to the next thing. Loving others is more than just a blessing box. That is only a part of how I want to love. Loving others is a daily goal. While we close out this year and enter a new one with endless possibilities, won’t you love with me?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.