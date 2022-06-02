FORT WAYNE — The American Red Cross and Cedar Fair theme parks are teaming up to help maintain the blood supply this summer. Anyone who donates blood at select blood drives will receive a free Cedar Fair theme park ticket in thanks for helping save lives.
The partnership with Cedar Fair includes 10 parks across the U.S. with a goal of increasing blood and platelet donations during the summer months, when donations decrease but the need remains constant.
“The summer months are a crucial time for blood and platelet donations as donations tend to decline due to summer vacations and travel among regular donors,” said Julie Brady, donor services executive for the Red Cross Indiana Blood Services Region. “The Red Cross is grateful to blood and platelet donors for coming together to support patients during this challenging time.
All those who come to donate at select blood drives in Indiana and Ohio will receive one free ticket, valid for entry to participating U.S. Cedar Fair parks, including Cedar Point, Kings Island and others, while supplies last.
