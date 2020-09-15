LIGONIER — The Helmer Fund, held at the Community Foundation of Noble County, recently awarded grants of $2,824 each to Kendallville Public Library, Kendallville Day Care Center, Kendallville Park & Recreation Department, and The ARC Noble County Foundations.
This fund was established in 2015 by Dr. Thomas Jansen, the trustee of the Wilbur L. Helmer Foundation, and is a designated fund that provides operational support to these four Kendallville organizations.
Wilbur Helmer was born in Avilla and graduated from Kendallville High School in 1935. He was a partner and owner of the Helmer Liquor Store in Kendallville that his father, Lawrence, had started in 1951. He never married and died at age 73 on Sept. 30, 1989. He created his private foundation prior to his death where upon Dr. Jansen became the sole trustee.
