Bailey Hartsough of Wolcottville was named to the chancellors’ list and the dean’s list for the fall semester at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina. She was among more than 2,000 students to achieve the chancellor’s list and dean’s list honors.
To qualify for the chancellor’s list, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.8 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours.
To qualify for the dean’s list honor, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours.
These Trine University students in Angola completed degrees at the end of the fall semester: Brandie Mills of Hudson, Conner Brewer of LaGrange, Haylie Burchert of Avilla, Garrett Culler of Hudson, Evan Dickerson of Wolcottville, Abraham Gallegos of Ligonier, Abigail Gilliland of Hudson, Nicholas Hoy of Huntertown, Nolan Mallas of LaOtto, Jessica McFarland of Columbia City, Vivian Mettert of Corunna, Allyssa Richie of Avilla, Cory Thatcher of Kendallville, Marianna Weber of Howe, Samantha Yant of Kendallville, Noah Acker of Kendallville, Dawn Bowers of Kendallville, Caleb Long of Howe, Heather McDowell of Garrett, David Richards of Columbia City, and Hannah Slone of Avilla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.