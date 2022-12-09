KENDALLVILLE — Santa’s Workshop for kids and an “Empty Bowls” fundraiser highlight the December program schedule at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St. for complete information and to register, go to the CLC’s website at www.thecommunitylearningcenter.org.
Santa’s Workshop is Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m. Kids can get into the holiday spirit by making an ornament, Reindeer Trail Mix and a reusable Santa sack while sipping hot chocolate.
The “Empty Bowls’ event in Kendallville is part of a nationwide event to make bowls and raise funds for those in need. Come to The Pottery ceramic studio at the CLC on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at two times, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Purchase a bowl made by a local potter for $25 and enjoy soup while supporting a good cause.
Other programs on the schedule are:
Women’s Self Defense: Monday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m. Kendallville police officers will teach women how to protect themselves for their own safety.
Winter Painting Watercolor: Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m. Artist Peg Tassler will help you discover the joy of watercolor.
InstaPot Class-Roast with Smashed Sweet Potatoes: Join Parkview Center for healthy Living and learn how to make this delicious roast in your InstaPot.
Christmas Cupcake Challenge: Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 2 p.m. Join the unique friendly and delicious competition to decorate Christmas cupcakes.
Peanut Brittle with Joan Bovee: Thursday, Dec. 22, at 1 p.m. Peanut brittle makes a delicious snack to take with you to a Christmas gathering.
