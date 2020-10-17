Many churches end with a benediction.
What exactly is a benediction?
A benediction is simply a blessing. There are websites dedicated to scriptural blessings. Blessings that come right out of scripture are my favorite. I love scriptures that show us the love and blessings of God, don’t you?
I think the most used one and well known comes from Numbers 6.
“The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.”
I have written some of them down when I needed to be reminded about the mercies of God. This year in January I began to focus on this blessing from Lamentations 3:22-23.
Because of the Lord’s great love, we are not consumed,
for his compassions never fail.
They are new every morning;
great is your faithfulness.
It feels like it was a great verse for me to be focused on as the world has not resembled what it did in 2019.
I also love this blessing from Isaiah 41:10.
So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.
These were written at a certain time and for specific occasions. They teach us those amazing things about God. His love is for us and not against us. Just the reminder that his love and mercies are new every morning is something we can hold on to to get through every day.
If there is a word for 2020 it would be fear. The antidote to fear is trust. What do you trust in? I am trusting in the promises of God.
Psalm 29:11 The Lord gives strength to his people; the Lord blesses his people with peace.
This is a time to rely on the strength of God. Time to remember that this season will not last forever. That passage of scripture always brings me hope. Remembering that there is a rhythm to life and there is hope!
Ecclesiastes 3:1-8
There is a time for everything,
and a season for every activity under the heavens:
a time to be born and a time to die,
a time to plant and a time to uproot,
a time to kill and a time to heal,
a time to tear down and a time to build,
a time to weep and a time to laugh,
a time to mourn and a time to dance,
a time to scatter stones and a time to gather them,
a time to embrace and a time to refrain from embracing,
a time to search and a time to give up,
a time to keep and a time to throw away,
a time to tear and a time to mend,
a time to be silent and a time to speak,
a time to love and a time to hate,
a time for war and a time for peace.
I am praying for peace and searching scriptures for hope. Won’t you join me?
