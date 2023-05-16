KENDALLVILLE — Gaslight Playhouse will produce “Robin Hood: The Musical” for its annual Children’s Theater Workshop in June. Jenna Boese will direct this show, with performances on Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24, at 6 p.m. at the Community Learning Center.
Auditions for “Robin Hood: The Musical” will be Monday, May 22, and Tuesday, May 23 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the CLC.
Rehearsals will be in the mornings from June 5 through June 23, Monday through Friday.
The workshop is for students to learn the basics of theater while putting on a show. It’s available for students who are coming into second through eighth grades. The registration fee is $50 per student, and $40 for each additional child in the family.
Registration is available online. The link is posted on the Gaslight Playhouse Children’s Theatre Workshop Facebook page. Students can also register in person at auditions.
The musical is the familiar tale of Robin Hood and Maid Marian. Robin Hood is the outlaw of Sherwood Forest, leading a merry life with his followers. Anyone needing a place to live or food to eat is welcome in the greenwood.
Impoverished citizens led by Robin are waging a battle against the evil Prince John. He has taken the place of King Richard the Lion-Hearted, who has gone on a crusade.
Lady Merle of Cornwall, however, hopes to make John more acceptable to the people of England by forcing Maid Marian, Robin’s childhood sweetheart, to marry the Prince. It’s up to Robin to stop the marriage, defeat a nasty sheriff and secure Nottingham for the king’s return.
Among the songs are “Hi, Ho, Robin Hood,” “Golden Arrow,” “Never Defeated,” and “Friar Tuck’s Song.”
Gaslight Playhouse, founded in 1975, has provided the Children’s Theater Workshop as a summer educational program for more than three decades. For more information about Gaslight Playhouse, go to www.gaslightplayhouse.org.
