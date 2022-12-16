KENDALLVILLE — “The Life List of Adrian Mandrick” by Chris White is the book chosen for a Community Read, sponsored by the Community Learning Center, Noble County Public Library and Kendallville Public Library.
Free copies of the book are available at the CLC and at all branches of the libraries. White will visit the CLC for an author talk on Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to noon with a free luncheon to follow. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.
“The Life List of Adrian Mandrick” protagonist Adrian Mandrick seems to have his life in perfect order with an excellent job in a Colorado hospital, a wife and two young children he loves deeply, and a serious passion for birding.
His life list comprises 863 species correctly identified and cataloged — it is, in fact, the third longest list in the North American region.
But Adrian holds dark secrets about his childhood — secrets that threaten to consume him after he’s contacted by his estranged mother, and subsequently relapses into an addiction to painkillers.
In the midst of his downward spiral, the legendary birder with the region’s second-longest life list dies suddenly, and Adrian receives an anonymous tip that could propel him to the very top: the extremely rare Ivory-billed Woodpecker, spotted deep in the swamplands of Florida’s Panhandle.
There are six opportunities for book discussions leading up to Jan. 21 author visit. Locations, dates and times are:
Kendallville Public Library: Jan. 5 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Noble County Public Library-Albion: Jan. 12 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Limberlost Branch Library-Rome City: Jan. 18 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Noble County Public Library-Avilla: Jan. 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Community Learning Center: Dec 29 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Jan. 19 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
