These children were recently born at the New Eden Care Center:
Tarah Faith, a girl, was born Oct. 29 to David and Arlene (Otto) Hostetler, Topeka.
Earl Lavon, a boy, was born Nov. 1 to Mervin and Waneta (Bontrager) Schrock, LaGrange.
Jeremiah J., a boy, was born Nov. 3 to Jerry and Louise (Yoder) Miller, Middlebury.
Eliza Evelyn, a girl, was born Nov. 3 to Marty and Karla (Ningard) Borkholder, Shipshewana.
Angela Grace, a girl, was born Nov. 3 to Karl and Lisa (Yoder) Yoder, Goshen.
Angelia Ruth, a girl, was born Nov. 4 to Jacob and Lorene (Bontrager) Yoder, LaGrange.
Kaylie Ann, a girl, was born Nov. 5 to Nathan and Marilyn (Miller) Miller, Goshen.
Isaiah Luke, a boy, was born Nov. 5 to Dennis and Sue Ann (Miller) Schlabach, Topeka.
Elizabeth Grace, a girl, was born Oct. 22 to Lyle and Emma (Yoder) Slabach, Millersburg.
Zachary Kade, a boy, was born Oct. 23 to Karl and Glenna (Mast) Bontrager, Shipshewana.
Leah Joy, a girl, was born Oct. 24 to Freeman and Edna (Schmucker) Bontrager, Middlebury.
Autumn Grace, a girl, was born Oct. 26 to Toby and Loretta (Yoder) Hochstetler.
Lana Faith, a girl, was born Oct. 27 to John and LuEtta (Bontrager) Yoder, Shipshewana.
Erik Logan, a boy, was born Oct. 28 to Phillip and Doretta (Lehman) Miller, Ligonier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.