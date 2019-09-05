ANGOLA — A fund raiser is being held on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Cahoots Coffee Café, 218 W. Maumee St., to help an Angola High School cheerleader raise funds for a prestigious overseas trip.
Madison Haynes was chosen during a UCA Cheer Camp at the end of July to participate in a parade in London, England on New Year’s Day. Her family must raise $4,000 for her inclusion.
Among the efforts is a chili and hot dog dinner fundraiser on Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. at Cahoots. The dinner costs $7 plus drinks for $1 and there will be a bake sale, drawing, silent auction and dance music by Keep It Simple DJ.
All donations and proceeds will go to Madison’s fund. Donations for the silent auction will be accepted by her mother, Cassie Hardiek, on Facebook.
Monetary donations can be made to a fund in Madison’s name at Farmers State Bank in Angola.
A gofundme page was started in mid-August with the goal of raising $3,500.
“This is her second year chosen, and last year it was just not a possibility for her to be able to attend. Now that she has been chosen again I would love to be able to give my daughter the opportunity to participate in this once in a lifetime adventure that she so absolutely deserves,” said Hardiek, a single mother of two, on the narrative at gofundme. Madison’s page is at bit.ly/2kkHDdw.
