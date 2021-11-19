ROME CITY — A holiday lighting ceremony tonight at Rome City Town Hall will kick off a two-day celebration of Lakeside Holidays, presented by the Rome City Chamber of Commerce.
The lights on a town hall tree and the town’s resident bison, Roamin’ Roman, will be switched on at 7:30 p.m. Vineyard Christian Church will provide cookies, caroling and hot chocolate.
Lakeside Holidays’ Saturday schedule includes craft shows, food and the holiday house walk at several locations. The craft shows are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rome City United Methodist Church Craft Show, 297 Washington St., Orange Township Fire Department Auxiliary Craft Bazaar, 101 Warrener Drive, and West Lakes Association Craft Show, Vineyard Christian Church, 700 Kelly Street Extended.
Food is on the menu at Rome City American Legion Auxiliary Brunch Buffet, 8 to 11 a.m., 615 Kelly St., Extended; Sundaes on Sylvan, open Friday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., 253 Kelly St.; Artisan Market at Sylvan Cellars, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., 2725 E. Northport Road.
Two businesses are open on Saturday. Fancy Flowers and Greenhouse is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 907 Kelly St., with decorated trees, gifts, swags, ornaments and glassware; and Sylvan Shores Diner is open from 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 611 Kelly St. Extended, with special Cinnamon Roll Cheesecake.
