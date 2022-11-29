Craft bazaar benefits show choirs
CHURUBUSCO — The annual New Era Churubusco Show Choir Craft Bazaar is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Churubusco Junior-Senior High School.
More than 90 craft booths are available with a variety of handmade items as well as vendor products such as spirit wear, holiday gifts, local handmade soaps, artwork, needle craft, blankets, toys and a huge bake sale.
Children may visit Santa and Mrs. Claus from 10:30 a.m.to 1 p.m.
Churubusco Elementary Soundmasters will perform at noon in the high school cafeteria. New Generation will perform at 1 p.m. in the auditorium, and New Era will perform at 2 p.m. in the auditorium.
Concessions are available, including doughnuts and soup.
Blood drive scheduled at Mt. Zion
LAGRANGE — The American Red Cross will have a blood drive Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 797 N. Detroit St.
To make an appointment to donate blood, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “mtzion.”
Library board seeking new member
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library is seeking a board member for its Library Board of Trustees. Trustees gather, in person or electronically, with the executive director on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
Board members assist the executive director in leading the library by proposing and evaluating policies, monitoring the library’s progress, approving expenditures, and advocating for the library within the community.
Board members are required to have lived in Kendallville for at least two years before becoming a trustee. Ideally, public library board members are library users, lifelong learners, and willing to seek professional development opportunities to hone their skills as a trustee.
Residents interested in becoming a board member may visit kendallvillelibrary.org/board to fill out an application. Questions may directed to executive director Mindy Patterson at mpatterson@kenlib.org.
