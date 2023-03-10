Editor’s note: This story was provided b the Navy Office of Community Outreach.
SAN DIEGO — Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Wheaton, a native of Orland, Indiana, is one of more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard the self-contained mobile airport, USS Carl Vinson.
Equipped with a full flight deck and more than 60 aircraft including attack fighter jets and helicopters, aircraft carriers are one of the largest warships in the world.
Wheaton graduated from Prairie Heights in 2014 and joined the Navy four years ago.
“I joined the Navy because I needed to turn my life around and wanted to carry on a family tradition,” said Wheaton. “My best friend, who is like a brother to me, was in the Army at the time, and my family told me that my great-grandfather was in the Navy.”
Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Orland.
“I learned at a very young age that hard work and respect will get you where you want to go faster than anything else,” said Wheaton. “Also, my dad showed me growing up that the true measure of a man is someone who shows up to work and does a good job.”
Aircraft carriers are the centerpiece of America’s Naval forces. For more than 100 years, they have projected power, sustained sea control, bolstered deterrence, provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and maintained enduring commitments worldwide.
According to Navy officials, aircraft carriers are versatile and have unique mission capabilities that make them a more strategic asset for the Navy than fixed-site bases. They are often the first response in a global cruise because of their ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere on the world’s ocean. In addition, no other weapon system can deploy and operate forward with a full-sized, nuclear-powered aircraft carrier’s speed, endurance, agility and the combat capability of its air wing.
As a member of the Navy, Wheaton is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy keeps a barrier between us and potential adversaries,” said Wheaton.
Wheaton has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.
“I’m proud that I’ve attained the rank of petty officer second class and earned my Enlisted Surface Warfare and Aviation Warfare qualifications in less than four years,” said Wheaton.
As Wheaton and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“I get to wake up every day knowing that I’m making five generations in my family proud,” said Wheaton. “I know my family can take pride in this career I’m making in the Navy.”
Wheaton is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.
“I want to thank my wife, Michele,” added Wheaton. “I also want to thank my dad, Robert, and my best friend, who I consider like a brother, Ian Triplett.”
