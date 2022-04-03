It’s the Lenten season, and whether you’re a practicing Catholic or not, that means it’s high time for fish.
During the 40 days before Easter Sunday, you may be noticing more restaurant deals on fish.
In the Catholic Church, Ash Wednesdays and Friday’s through Lent are designated as days of fasting and abstinence from meat (chicken, beef, pork, etc.), but with fish being an acceptable alternative for those who don’t want to totally forego some protein in their meals. While the Catholic church obliges its faithful to avoid meat on Fridays, other Christian denominations may also follow the voluntarily abstinence at meal time.
Many restaurants help the Lenten devout along by running specials and deals on their fish during the season, making fish a popular menu item this time of year.
For those of you who are observing religious practice this season, or for those of you who just like fish now or any time of the year, we decided to eat and rate our way through several fish sandwich options around the four-county area to see what’s available for those of you who want to sit down with fish on Fridays or whenever.
The good news is that fish sandwiches are pretty widely available, especially since northeast Indiana has several lake communities and hometown eateries that have fish on the menu.
Fried fish sandwiches are a great entry point for people who aren’t totally keen on “fishy” fish or other seafood that has a potent smell or flavor to it. Most fish sandwiches are made with white fish fillets like cod, pollock or haddock that have a milder flavor and, when breaded and fried and then smothered with some tangy tartar sauce, don’t really smack you over the head with the taste of the sea.
That being said, for those of you who don’t want (or can’t eat) another burger or chicken sandwich, fish can give you a change of pace to still get something on a bun and try something a little different.
We hit and reviewed some of the local fast food places as well as local restaurants. By and large, while you can get a fish sandwich quickly, cheaply and any time of year at a fast food joint, you’re going to much, much better off stopping at a local restaurant, as we found the quality of sandwiches was simply much better, although pricier.
This is by no means an exhaustive list — there plenty of other restaurants that are serving up fish sandwiches that we simply couldn’t get to in a week’s time. (After eating six fish sandwiches in five days, I was admittedly a little fished out, so thanks to my fellow editors Mike Marturello in Angola and Andy Barrand in Auburn for hitting one restaurant each in their territory).
Here’s what we tried this week:
