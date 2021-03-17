KENDALLVILLE — One day remains to sign up for the limited openings in the Kendallville Park and Recreation Department’s scenic painting class on Thursday.
Professional artist Carl Moser will teach the “Covered Bridge” class at 6 p.m. at the Youth Center, 211 Iddings St. The cost of $25 per person includes all supplies. Samples of the paintings can be seen in the park office.
The April 15 class, “Wood’s Path,” still has openings.
Call the park office at 260-347-1064 to register or for more information.
