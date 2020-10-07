These children were recently born in New Eden Care Center:
Ella Jane, a girl, was born Oct. 6 to Ray and Wilma (Kurtz) Kuhns.
Melissa Rose, a girl was born Oct. 3 to Lavon and Ruth (Fry) Jones, Shipshewana.
Alexander Cash, a boy, was born Oct. 3 to Verlyn and Linda (Lehman) Weaver, Millersburg.
Emma JoAnn, a girl, was born Oct. 3 to Matthew and Marilyn Sue (Schrock) Bontrager.
Selina Beth, a girl, was born Oct. 2 to Marlin and Wanda (Yoder) Miller, Topeka.
Melody Gail, a girl, was born Sept. 30 to Matthew and Marla (Miller) Miller, Middlebury.
Lila Raeann, a girl was born Sept. 30 to Jason and Miriam (Yoder) Miller, Topeka.
Alyssa Jo, a girl, was born Sept. 28 Joel and Mary (Schrock) Miller, Ligonier.
Karl Lee, a boy, was born Sept. 28 to Perry and Miriam (Hochstetler) Lehman, Bristol.
Aleah Joy, a girl, was born Sept. 28 to Eugene and Eva (Miller) Schlabach, Topeka.
Annabelle Faith, a girl, was born Sept. 23 to Joe and Amy (Yoder) Hochstetler, Shipshewana.
Alayna Joy, a girl, was born Sept. 21 to Michael and Norma (Lambright) Kurtz, Topeka.
Geneva Rose, a girl, was born Sept. 21 to Larry and Elizabeth (Miller) Bontrager, Wolcottville.
Caleb E., a boy, was born Sept. 19 to Ernest and Martha (Miller) Mast, LaGrange.
Kaylee Grace, a girl, was born Sept. 19 to Nate and Lisa Lehman.
Olivia Grace, a girl, was born Sept. 18 to Myron and Lora (Yoder) Yoder, Shipshewana.
