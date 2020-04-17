“Restore us, O God almighty, make your face shine upon us, that we may be saved.” Psalm 80:7 NIV
In this time, where our world has been completely turned upside down, we are looking for ways to restore life to the way it once was.
What is meant by this?
We want things to be the way that they were: carefree, no restrictions, being able to do whatever we want when we want and with who we want. And because of the coronavirus outbreak, life comes to a screeching halt and we look for ways to be “saved” from this terrible disease and to have the ability to return to normalcy.
My question to you is this: What does restoring mean to us?
As I look at this question, I’m looking at it through not just the physical lives — looking for my physical needs to be met in my emotional/social needs as well — I’m also looking at the spiritual aspect of my life, so that I can be holistic in my restoration. This question forces me to think about what was I like in the beginning: Who was I? What am I? How am I broken and what needs repaired within me? These are all questions that demand an answer.
Looking at these with an open heart and open mind, I realize the first question (Who am I?) was open for interpretation, based upon to whom I looking towards for the answer. Who am I, as pertain to myself answering the question, tells me that I am a man who is sinful and has a lot of work to be done on him. Based upon my own thoughts and perceptions of myself, I am a broken person who needs to be restored. What that brokenness is, is between me and God. I am quite sure, that some of the brokenness is quite evident to the world around; while other parts are well hidden in camouflage of the soul. This doesn’t engage my brokenness; it hides it well. Many of you can identify with this, I am sure. Yet if I look through the eyes of God at who I am; I see a complete different scenario. I see a child who was originally created out of love to be loved by God. And because of sin entering the world, there is a great divide that takes place. And God does and did everything that he can to remove that divide so that he can restore his child into his care. We are that child; each and every person who has ever lived and ever will live was created to be his child.
Think of sin as the coronavirus: it is invisible and unseen and yet it has the power to destroy lives create death. It separates us from our loved ones and if left untreated and if we underestimate its effect on us, we can see the deadly impact it has on ourselves and the relationships that we try to have with one another — especially God. God, through Jesus Christ the Great Physician, seeks to restore us to good health and good relationship; but he can only do this if we are willing participants and follow the directions that he gives us for our total restoration. Many of us believe that we are young enough and strong enough and healthy enough to have the false assumption that this illness will have no impact on us: we believe ourselves to be good people, believe ourselves to be true believers by just going to church and not having a real relationship with God/Jesus Christ/Holy Spirit, and that we don’t see ourselves as evil. Yet when the Bible tells us that “… All have sinned and come short of the glory of God …” Somehow, we believe ourselves to be excluded from that statement because we believe we are good. I wholeheartedly believe that when the Bible says all have sinned, that means all of us.
Being restored means to be completely renewed to its original state: man was originally created sinless and was able to have sweet communion with God. Sin, entered the world and entered mankind and forever changed that relationship between God/man and God soft every way possible to restore us to that original state. And he knew even before we were even created that the relationship could only be restored through the given of his Son Jesus Christ as an atonement for our sins. Not only was he able to do this; he was willing to do this so that we could be restored once and for all. This, dear friends is what is meant by full restoration found only in Jesus Christ our Lord. All of our good works, all the different things that we believe ourselves make us who we are, are useless without the saving grace and relationship with God our Father, Jesus Christ the Son and the Holy Spirit. I can happily say that because of my relationship with the Trinity, I am restored. This doesn’t mean I’m still not a work in progress; but I am restored.
How about you? Are you willing to be restored because we are saved through Christ Jesus our Lord? It’s very simple to ask him into your life and forgive you. You can be restored to the beauty in which you were created if only you give God a chance to do so.
God bless you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.