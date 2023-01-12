KENDALLVILLE — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb recently released his 2023 Next Level agenda, and it includes several measures to improve the landscape of early childhood education.
“This is a great time to be involved in early learning,” said Jenna Anderson, Early Childhood Coalition coordinator for Thrive by 5 of LaGrange and Noble Counties. “The need for support to increase capacity, quality, and affordability of child care is getting recognized by our legislators, and with the work being done both locally and regionally here in northeast Indiana, we have the opportunity to make some important changes.”
The lack of access to child care is really an economic development issue, said Anderson. Governor Holcomb’s plan to establish a $25 million Innovation Grant to provide funding and licensing support for employer-sponsored child care options demonstrates that.
“Parents simply can’t find quality, affordable child care these days,” said Anderson. “Employers really recognize that this is creating an employment issue for them, and they are looking for ways to demonstrate their support for increased capacity.”
Work is already underway in the state to redesign regulations for new and existing child care providers, but Gov. Holcomb stressed that need in his agenda. He also mentioned modernizing and updating Paths to Quality to better measure kindergarten readiness standards.
“These items are so important in our work to increase capacity and quality,” said Anderson. “Those who could emerge as new providers are deterred by the mountain of regulations and paperwork needed to become licensed in Indiana. Existing providers get frustrated, as well. We need to have regulations for the health and safety of our children, but there has to be a way to streamline the process so that it is not so overwhelming for all involved.”
Holcomb’s final early childhood agenda item will help increase affordability for families. By expanding access to Child Care Development Fund (CCDF) vouchers and On My Way Pre-K assistance, another 5,000 more families will qualify.
“By increasing the income threshold to qualify for state assistance, more families will be able to take advantage,” said Anderson. “An increase in access to these state programs, coupled with the Tri-Share Pilot Program to address affordability in Noble County, will put money back into the pockets of many more families struggling to pay for child care.”
Early childhood leaders throughout Northeast Indiana will be watching the state legislature as they consider the governor’s Next Level agenda items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.