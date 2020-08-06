KENDALLVILLE — The Northern Indiana Bluegrass Association will host a virtual concert Aug. 18, at 8 p.m. on Facebook to benefit the Noble County Community Fair Corporation.
Bluegrass singer-songwriter Mike Mitchell will perform his “Live with You” house concert. His latest album, “Small Town” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Bluegrass charts. Mitchell had been scheduled to perform at the association’s 2020 Labor Day festival in Kendallville, which was canceled because of the pandemic.
The concert will be available on Mitchell’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/mikemitchellbandpage/.
Donations will be accepted through a link during the concert with all proceeds going to the Noble County Community Fair.
The Northern Indiana Bluegrass Association is a 501©3 non-profit organization, formed in 1976 to educate the public and promote awareness of bluegrass music and “old time country music.”
The association holds annual bluegrass festivals on Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends at the Noble County Fairgrounds in Kendallville and has done so since its founding. Both 2020 festivals have been canceled due to COVID-19, but have been rescheduled for 2021.
The organization provides funding for scholarships, Traditional American Music programs, International Bluegrass Museum, and infrastructure improvements at the fairgrounds among its charitable endeavors.
The event is also supported by the fair association, Noble County 4-H, Kendallville Chamber of Commerce, Gaslight Playhouse Inc., Community Learning Center and Visit Noble County.
For more information on the Northern Indiana Bluegrass Association, go to http://www.bluegrassusa.net.
