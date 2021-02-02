Amy Renae, a girl, was born Jan. 31 to Joseph and Nora (Yoder) Wengerd, Topeka.
Emmersyn Rose, a girl, was born Jan. 30 to Reuben and Katrina (Hooley) Freeman,
Lynn David, a boy, was born Jan. 29 to Richard and Carrie (Troyer) Miller, LaGrange.
Lilah Grace, a girl, was born Jan. 29 to Michael and Rosa (Miller) Lambright, Bristol.
Mary Jean, a girl, was born Jan. 27 to Jerry and Sara (Beechy) Yoder, Topeka
Jakobi Lane, a boy, was born Jan. 27 to Kevin and Diana (Lehman) Miller, Shipshewana.
Sharon R., a girl, was born Jan. 26 to Richard and Ellen (Borkholder) Yoder, Middlebury.
Andrew J., a boy, was born Jan. 26, to Joseph and Amanda (Bontrager) Colblentz, LaGrange.
Ava Beth, a girl, was born Jan. 25 to Levi and Linda (Knepp) Bontrager, LaGrange.
Lewis DeWayne, a boy, was born Jan. 24 to William and Esther (Miller) Schmucker, LaGrange.
Jessica Chloe, a girl, was born Jan. 23 to Lavon and Marlene (Bontrager) Bontrager, Ligonier.
Leon Drew, a boy, was born Jan. 23 to Larry and Kristine (Yoder) Mast, Millersburg.
Malachi Luke, a boy, was born Jan. 23 to Aaron Jay and Karen (Miller) Miller, Wolcottville.
