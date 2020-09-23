KENDALLVILLE — The Dine-to-Donate fundraiser for St. Martin’s Healthcare was a success in raising awareness and needed funds. The event was held Sept. 16 at Wings Etc. in Kendallville. The restaurant donated 10% of pre-tax food and soft drink sales to the clinic. Customers could choose to dine in or carry out their meals.
The Garrett-based health clinic expanded medical and dental services to Noble County residents in 2016. Nearly 30% of the clinic’s patients are from Noble County.
Jumbo Wing Partners were AMI Investments and Dekko Investment Services.
Premium Burger Partners were Auburn Dental Associates, Gary & Annette Adkins, Hayes and Mead Family Dentistry, and Jim and Julia Nixon.
Basket-O-Wings Partners were Black and Ramer Insurance and Campbell & Fetter Bank, Ligonier.
Proceeds from Dine to Donate support St. Martin’s mission to serve the uninsured and underinsured needs of DeKalb and Noble county residents. The clinic strives to help maintain the physical, psychological, emotional and spiritual health of our community.
The next Noble County fundraising event will be in the fall of 2021.
