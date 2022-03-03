Avilla Legion resuming Friday night dinners
AVILLA — American Legion Post 240, 205 Ley St., will serve dinners of fish or chicken strips every Friday in March, beginning this week. The buffet will be open for dine-in customers and carry-out orders will be available.
The meal is a choice of fish or chicken strips; choice of potato, baked, broasted or French fries; coleslaw and roll. Dinners are $11 per meal.
Church hosting chicken-and-noodles dinner
ALBION — Green Center United Methodist Church will raise funds for a 2022 mission trip to North Carolina with its annual chicken and homemade noodles dinner Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church, 861 S. C.R. 300E.
Dinner is carry-out style for a freewill donation. Bagged noodles and angel food cakes are also available to buy.
Silent auction items and buy-it-now items are for sale and may be viewed by attending the Sunday worship service at 10 a.m.
Adventure Walk excites readers about gardening
KENDALLVILLE — “The Comic Book Guide to Growing Food” by Joseph Tychonievich will help get you excited to start your garden! This book is not only entertaining, but it will give you a lot of useful tips for a successful garden. So think spring and talk an Adventure Walk to learn about gardening.
The Adventure Walk in Rome City consists of nine stations that start at Grant Park and continue along a walkway to Kelly Park.
In Kendallville, the walk of 18 stations starts at the front of the Kendallville Public Library and then continues in a loop around the library through the west side of Bixler Lake Park. Maps for both locations are available here: http://bit.ly/KPLAdventureWalk.
