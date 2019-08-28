LIGONIER — Larry Werline will make his first appearance as “General Ulysses. S Grant and 18th President of the United States” at this year’s Stone’s Trace Pioneer Festival and Regulators Rendezvous.
The annual pioneer festival takes place Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Stone’s Trace Tavern Inn National Historic Site, two miles south of Ligonier.
Werline has portrayed Grant in the first person for 20 years. He has presented programs at museums, schools, libraries, reenactments, historical sites, symposiums, banquets and Civil War round tables. He performs as Grant every summer at the Illinois Old State Capitol, where Grant got his start in the Civil War, as a part of Springfield’s “History Comes Alive” program in partnership with the Abraham Lincoln Museum. His goal is to bring history alive for his audiences.
Werline is also a Civil War reenactor as captain of a large Midwest artillery battery. He is a member of the Sons of Union Veterans and the Springfield and Macoupin County Civil War Round Tables. He is retired from Oracle Corp. and lives in Chatham, Ill., with his wife, Rita.
