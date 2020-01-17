Cut down on carbs and amp up your veggie servings with this healthy cauliflower fried rice with shrimp, broccoli, bell peppers and garlic. Everything is cooked in one wok or skillet, but in stages, so each element keeps its integrity in the finished dish instead of being all mushed together — it may seem fussy, but it’s worth it and actually quite easy. Resist the urge to stir the cauliflower rice right away; letting it cook undisturbed for a few minutes allows it to brown and develop sweet, nutty flavors. This better-than-takeout healthy dinner comes together in just 25 minutes, so it’s perfect for busy weeknights.
Shrimp Cauliflower Fried Rice
Ingredients
¼ cup sesame oil, divided
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
3 cups riced cauliflower (see Tip)
1 pound large shrimp (31-35 count), peeled and deveined
3 cups broccoli florets
1 medium red bell pepper, thinly sliced (about 1 cup)
3 cloves garlic, sliced
3 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce or tamari
2 tablespoons water
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
½ teaspoon ground pepper
Directions
Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large flat-bottomed carbon-steel wok or large, heavy skillet over high heat. Add eggs and cook, without stirring, until fully cooked on one side, about 30 seconds. Flip and cook until just cooked through, about 15 seconds. Transfer to a cutting board and cut into 1/2-inch pieces.
Add 2 teaspoons oil to the pan; heat over high heat. Add cauliflower in an even layer; cook, undisturbed, until lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate.
Add 2 teaspoons oil to the pan; heat over high heat. Add shrimp; cook, stirring often, until just opaque, about 3 minutes. Transfer to the plate with the cauliflower.
Add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil to the pan; heat over high heat. Add broccoli, bell pepper and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly charred, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in soy sauce (or tamari), water, vinegar and pepper. Bring to a boil; boil for 30 seconds. Remove from the heat. Stir in the reserved eggs, cauliflower and shrimp.
