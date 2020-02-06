LIGONIER — P.U.L.S.E. of Noble County will host its annual Senior Citizen Prom on Saturday, April 18, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the East Noble High School cafeteria.
The senior citizen prom is an event hosted by P.U.L.S.E. for 26 years. The main goal during this fun night of dinner and dancing is to address the generational gap. The theme for this year is the 1970s.
The cost is $10 per person for dinner and fun. Senior citizens may RSVP by April 8 to the Community Foundation of Noble County, P.U.L.S.E. Prom, 1599 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
P.U.L.S.E. of Noble County, standing for Philanthropists Utilizing Lifelong Service and Education, is a youth philanthropy organization that is based in Noble County. During their meetings and service projects, the 17 members from East Noble, Central Noble, and West Noble schools, work to broaden not only their education in philanthropy but that of all youth in the area. This is possible through the group’s hard work in service projects such as Little Phil, Kid City or the Senior Citizen Prom and granting monies to many other non-profits and schools.
Contact P.U.L.S.E. at the Community Foundation of Noble County at 260-894-3335 for more information.
