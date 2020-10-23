MERRILLVILLE — NIPSCO has seen a recent uptick in customer reports of scammers calling homes and businesses posing as NIPSCO employees. As the holiday season approaches, NIPSCO expects scam attempts to continue to rise — an issue impacting many energy companies around the U.S., said a news release from NIPSCO.
Recent and common reports from NIPSCO residential and business customers state that they have received calls and texts from people claiming to be NIPSCO employees and demanding payment to avoid their service being disconnected. NIPSCO emphasizes it does not call and demand immediate payment via a prepaid card.
Customers should not call any number they are given.
If customers are unsure of their account status, they may log into their account at NIPSCO.com or contact NIPSCO’s 24-hour Customer Care Center at 800-464-7726.
Additional tips for customers to avoid potential scams include:
• Guard your personal information — Never give personal information, including your NIPSCO account number, social security number or banking information to unconfirmed sources.
• Know your payment options — To more easily spot a potential scam, learn more about payment options at NIPSCO.com/bill-and-payments/payment-options.
• Never agree to meet in person — Some scammers ask customers to meet them in person to make payments with cash or prepaid cards.
If someone visits your home or business, ask to see ID and use caution with cash. NIPSCO employees do not collect cash payments or deliver cash refunds or rebates to customers. Refrain from sending cash through the mail to prevent loss or theft.
