Arc’s coffee café reopens Thursday
KENDALLVILLE — The Café, operated by Arc Foundations of Noble County, will reopen Thursday at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.
The coffee shop’s hours will be every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The coffee shop, operated by Arc employees, is a job skills development program. The shop offers several kind of coffee roasted locally by Country Roads Coffee, teas, hot cocoa, bottled water, muffins, yogurt, fresh fruit, chips and pretzels.
St. Patrick’s gala to benefit windmill museum
KENDALLVILLE — A few tickets are still available for St. Paddy’s Day Stew & Brew, a fundraiser for the Mid-America Windmill Museum. The dinner and dance event is Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Baker Hall Reception Center at the museum, 732 S. Allen Chapel Road.
Tickets are $50 per person. Call Nancy Strater at 260-318-2436 as soon as possible to get tickets, which includes free green beer and wine.
The dinner menu is corned beef and cabbage with trimmings, Irish stew, garden salad and choice of cream or fruit pie. Serving begins at 6 p.m.
Dancing begins at 8 p.m. to live music by The Bulldogs. All proceeds benefit the not-for-profit museum, which preserves and shares the history of wind power and its influence on agricultural development in the Midwest. More than 50 full size windmills are displayed on the grounds.
