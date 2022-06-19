KENDALLVILLE — The price of gasoline is at all-time highs. Drivers are having to adjust by consuming less gas and not filling up a full tank.
Gas prices are predicted to continue to increase this summer as demand surges higher than usual.
The increased prices may deter people from wanting to drive further distances to do things on the weekend, but northeast Indiana has several local destinations and events people can go to to save on gas this summer.
Here’s a list of 22 activities people can do locally this summer without having to go too far.
Bixler Lake Park — Kendallville
Bixler Lake provides many different opportunities for families to enjoy the outdoors.
The park sits right along the lake and has cabins that people will be able to stay in this summer to camp for the weekend.
Space is available for people to bring their campers, which include water and electrical hookups.
Bixler Lake Park is more than 530 acres which includes a pedestrian walkway, wetlands nature area and a nature trail more than three miles long.
It also has beach areas and woodlands that are landscaped for people to hike along. Six open-air pavilions sit inside the park that people can reserve for events. Costs to rent the pavilions are $35 for residents and $50 for non-residents. For large groups and non-profit organizations, it will cost $100 for residents and $150 for non-residents.
The parks contains two separate nine hole disc golf courses for people who like to play the sport.
Some of the popular activities to do are fishing, swimming and boating. People can also rent kayaks to use on the lake as well.
Kendallville Sports Complex
The complex consists of 89 acres for outdoor sports and events around Kendallville. It consists of eight baseball and softball fields, three soccer fields, a basketball and shuffleboard court and an indoor batting cage.
The fields have irrigation systems installed in them and the baseball and softball diamonds have stadium lights for games to be played at night.
The complex also contains concession stands and restrooms during spring sports seasons.
The city hosts adult softball leagues as well as youth baseball and softball leagues. Youth soccer leagues also occur at the complex.
Weekend tournaments and events are also hosted at the complex throughout the year.
Chain O’ Lakes State Park — Albion
Chain O’ Lakes is one of Indiana’s state parks located in the four county region, which is known for being a paradise for small boaters and having multiple lakes connected together.
In fact, the park has nine lakes that connect with each other and are often the central area for kayakers and canoers to go through, making it more of an adventure.
The park has 12 different trails with different levels of difficulty for each of them. The trails total 23 miles in length around the park.
People have the chance to fish on the electric motors only lake, where people can get on their boats and go fishing out on some of the lakes.
Other attractions at the park include cabins where people can camp out in, the historic Stanley Schoolhouse and the park’s Nature Center.
The park also has beach areas, picnic pavilions and campgrounds for people to spend the weekend.
Mid-America Windmill Museum — Kendallville
One of Kendallville’s prominent attractions with the mission of collecting and preserving American made windmills from around the country and locally.
The museum has more than 50 water-pumping windmills on display that have been restored. They’re on display outside and in the barn.
Mid-America is the only museum to have all eleven of the windmill models that Flint and Walling Company built from 1870 until the 1950s.
Windmills from different eras are on display across the museum’s property and it gives people the chance to see them for their own eyes.
Sylvan Cellars Event Center and Tasting Room — Rome City
If you’re looking for a place where there is live music and wine tasting, Sylvan Cellars is what you’re looking for.
The place offers a tasting room with a full service bar and offering up to 20 different taps of craft beer. They offer a variety of wine for each pallet and different cocktails.
Their event center can seat up to 300 people and is located in the 5,000 square foot main barn that has 30 feet ceilings. It also has a wired sound system, stage and projector screen for hosting different events like weddings.
Sylvan Cellars host concerts during the summer and has a bus service that runs during the weekend for people in large parties.
The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum — Auburn
The automobile museum in Auburn give people the opportunity to view vintage cars made by the Auburn Automobile Company which include its different models and the Cord and Duesenberg models.
The museum has more than 140 vintage models on display.
It attracts thousands of people per year from all over to be able to see the cars that were once built in Auburn and learn the story about the automobile company and museum.
National Auto & Truck Museum — Auburn
The National Auto and Truck Museum offer car enthusiasts the opportunity to see vintage vehicles from different eras.
The museum contains a vintage Auburn Automobile dealership to show people what they looked like back then. It also has a showroom of family cars from different eras including a Ford Crown Victoria from the 1990s and a gallery of model and toy cars.
Another one of their galleries is an American truck driver where they display trucks from different time periods.
Early Ford V-8 Foundation Museum — Auburn
The museum has a number of different exhibits displaying vehicles built by the Ford Motor Company from the 1930s through the 1950s.
People have the opportunity to see the history of Fords and how they’ve evolved over time.
For any of you who love Fords, this museum is for you.
International Monster Truck Museum and Hall of Fame — Butler
For any of you who are monster truck fans, you have chance to see legendary monster trucks and learn about the sport’s history.
The Hall of Fame and museum offer monster truck fans a chance to see documented history of the sport and receive an educational experience on how it was formed and how it became popular as it is.
Pokagon State Park — Angola
Pokagon State Park is built around Lake James and Snow Lake, which offer many different activities for families which include things through the naturalist service.
The lakes offer people opportunities to do things like boating, swimming, fishing and hanging by the beach areas.
The park offers day passes at its local campgrounds where people can enjoy its amenities including the pools and water slides.
Pokagon also has nine different hiking trails that take you through wooded areas.
Public Beaches in Steuben County
The county offers a variety of different beaches people can spend this summer at to cool off.
Steuben County offers beaches at its numerous lakes including Clear Lake, Crooked Lake, Hamilton Lake, Pleasant Lake, Potawatomi Inn Lake and the beach area at Pokagon State Park.
Water/Ways exhibit at the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County — Angola
Through July 17, the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County is displaying a water/ways exhibit to educate people about the different water systems in Steuben County.
People will get to learn about water conservation, how to protect the county’s water quality and protect the area’s drinking water sources.
The library also has a exhibit about how watersheds are shaped in a geographical area.
The Shipshewana Flea Market and Antique Auction — Shipshewana
The Flea market and antique auctions attract thousands of people to the town each summer.
The flea market is the size of 30 football fields and is one of the largest flea markets in the Midwest.
People can find deals on home decor, clothing, vintage items and everything imaginable. The flea market is open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays May 3 through Sept. 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The antique auction takes place on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. where people can get great deals on various merchandise as 6-10 auctioneers sell items inside the Shipshewana Antique Auction Building.
Pigeon River — Howe
There are several options for people to kayak and canoe along the 17 miles of river and 266 acres of lakes.
People can also go fishing and hunting in the area. Boats with electric motors are allowed on the ponds and lakes.
Some of the lakes and ponds allow shoreline fishing.
The river offers people a gentle and peaceful environment to spend the day at.
Pine Knob — Howe
The LaGrange County park is more than 200 acres in size.
The parks department has created new trails and people can pay a small fee to use the archery targets or simply walk around a web of trails in and around the park.
People can walk through Maple Wood, another county park. Delt Church and Maple Wood are great spots for people who like to bird watch.
The park has a fishing pier that’s accessible to the public. Picnic tables, grills, and a picnic pavilion are also provided at the park.
Cook’s Bison Ranch — Wolcottville
Cook’s Bison Ranch is located in Northern Indiana Amish Country, located on a 83-acre farm setting.
It’s a place where everyone is welcomed and if you are looking for a simple, unique opportunity to make memories.
Whether you are young or old, you will enjoy a relaxing time at Cook’s Bison Ranch where they offer guided wagon rides that are available on Saturdays and require making reservations.
Your visit includes a ride on their wagon to see and feed the bison herd. You can wrap up your tour with a visit to the Buffalo Treasures Gift Shop and take home a souvenir and some bison meat while you’re there.
Blue Gate Performing Arts Center — Shipshewana
The Blue Gate Performing Arts Center has new shows every week. Check at the box office for tickets.
The theatre seats up to 1,500 people.
Theatre patrons can expect a great view from every seat in the theatre with outstanding sound and state of the art production.
People can also check Blue Gate’s restaurant to go along with a show.
LaGrange splash pad
Children have a place to go to this summer where they can cool off with the newest water attraction in town.
Michiana Event Center — Shipshewana
The venue hosts events from rodeos to concerts bringing major events to LaGrange County.
Originally located in Howe, the MEC got new ownership and moved to a new facility in Shipshewana in 2017.
The facility seats up to 6,000 people and provide a place for entertainment in the county.
Howe Farmers Market — Howe
The market draws large crowds every Saturday morning and provides lots of fresh produce for people.
Pumpkin Vine Trail — Shipshewana
The trail starts in Shipshewana going through Middlebury and ending in Goshen.
The trails is a total of 25 miles and goes through state and county roads. Parking and restrooms are available along the trails.
Delt Church Park — Wolcottville
The park has a new 18-hole disc golf course. It consists of 119 acres of grass and wooded area.
Playgrounds are available for children to use and grills and picnic tables are available for use by families.
Hiking trails are around the park along with bike trails for people to use.
