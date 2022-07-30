KENDALLVILLE — Summer readers of all ages at Kendallville Public Library went “wild” on Monday, meeting and interacting with Indiana Wild’s animal ambassadors.
Excited youngsters watched, learned and — in some cases, touched — the educational animals brought to the library by Indiana Wild educator Beth Wood.
Animal visitors included a hairy armadillo; Little Theo and Big Mo, a pair of African tortoises; Erwin the Kookaburra; Beethoven the Millipede; Pepper the Hedgehog; and Juney the North American alligator.
Wood shared educational information about each species, wildlife conservation and responsible pet ownership. She noted that most of the Indiana Wild ambassadors had once been household pets, rescued from owners who didn’t understand the drawbacks of owning and caring for wild animals as pets.
Wood used comparison and contrast to teach information about the differences between cold-blooded reptiles and warm-blooded mammals, birds and their traits, turtles and tortoise, hedgehogs and porcupines, and invertebrates like the millipedes with their exoskeletons. She explained what each animal eats, its habits and its habitats.
Erwin the Kookaburra showed off his musical talent, answering back when Wood mimicked the bird’s call.
Juney the North Wamrican alligator closed her eyes in relaxation when Wood stroked her head. Wood said the behavior is a result of her conditioning by humans, but is also unpredictable. She warned the audience to never approach any wild animal with the assumptions that it is tame.
And Wood had one final warning at the end of the program:
“Wash those hands!”
