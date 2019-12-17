ALBION — Dana Incorporated employees in Albion collected a little less than 3,000 pounds of food in 90 days during its “barrel battle” for its United Way campaign. That’s nearly 1½ tons of food on 10 pallets that United Way staff and volunteers delivered to local food pantries.
United Way CEO Debi Pfaffenberger met with Dana representatives Ashley Citraro and Jamie Oliver to discuss ideas on generating excitement and support from staff and employees for the annual campaign. The idea to have a “barrel battle” came up and quickly gained traction.
Five teams were organized with a staff member as team captain. Each employee in the plant was randomly placed on a team. Teams competed to see who could fill their barrels with the most donated non-perishable items. The team that donated the most in their barrel won a one-hour catered lunch with their team.
The United Way of Noble County fights for the education, health, and financial stability of every person to ensure a quality of life for all. United Way conducts campaigns year-round, so there’s still time to host a workplace campaign at your location. Contact Pfaffenberger at debi.pfaffenberger@uwnoble.org, or call 260-347-6822.
