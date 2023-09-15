KENDALLVILLE — September is National Recovery Month, with the goal to provide education and awareness on substance use treatment and mental health services that help make recovery possible for those with a mental health and/or substance use disorder.
The Northeastern Center’s goal for Recovery Month is to help bring education and support to its communities. The public is invited to check-out the center’s social media pages throughout the month for content surrounding Recovery Month.
The Northeastern Center has substance use programs and groups at each of its outpatient offices, along with services for any and all mental health related needs. Those who are experiencing substance use or mental health needs are encouraged to reach out for help.
The Northeastern Center’s Emergency Solutions Team is available 24/7 for those experiencing crisis and can be reached at 1-800-790-0118.
Substance use and addiction is a growing problem and silent killer of Hoosiers. One in 12 Hoosiers meet the criteria for having a substance use disorder (SAMHSA, 2020), making Hoosiers statistically more likely to die from an overdose than a car crash (SUDORS). These statistics give a small glimpse into the struggle many individuals face with substance use disorders. Those who struggle with substance use disorders are not alone, and should know that help is available.
Northeastern Center has served the DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties communities for more than 45 years. The agency’s mission is to help individuals achieve emotional and mental wholeness through accessible, affordable, and quality behavioral health services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.