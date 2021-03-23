KENDALLVILLE — the Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch Library in Rome City have announced its adult activities for April.
Adult Virtual Craft Corner: Sharpie Eggs
Thursday, April 1, Limberlost Branch, Rome City
Choose words meaningful to you, and write them on an egg to make a special piece of art. Watch for the video for this project to be posted on Thursday, April 1 at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then, register for a kit by calling 854-2775, and stop by to pick it up. Adults may call to register for one kit for themselves. Only available at the Limberlost Branch.
Adult Virtual Craft Corner: Egg Wreath or Mobile
Thursday, April 1, Kendallville Public Library
Use the supplies we provide to make your choice of either an egg wreath or mobile. Watch for the video for this project to be posted on Thursday, April 1 at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then, register for a kit by calling 343-2010, and stop by to pick it up. Adults may call to register for one kit for themselves. Only available in Kendallville.
Barre with Brittany: In Person and Virtual
Thursdays, April 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, noon, Kendallville Public Library
You can join Brittany in the library for this workout, watch live on Facebook, or follow the recording later on your own schedule. To join us in person at the library, please register to attend. If you would like to join us live online, click here at noon to join: https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary. You can do the workout anytime by watching the recording. View the full playlist at http://bit.ly/KPLBarreOnDemand.
The Story of My Life: Write Your Own Memoir
Thursdays, April 1, May 6 and June 3 at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join Matt for a guided memoir workshop that will provide journal prompts and resources to record the story of your life. Participants will each receive an autobiographical notebook to create a keepsake that can be passed through your family for generations. Registration is required.
Yoga with Brittany: In Person and Virtual
Mondays, April 5, 12, 19 and 26, 5:30 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Tuesday, April 13, noon, Limberlost Branch
Join Brittany, adult services assistant and certified yoga teacher, for an all-levels flow in person or on Facebook Live. To join us in person at the library, please register to attend. If you would like to join us live online, click here at class time to join: https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary. You can do the workout anytime by watching the recording. View the full playlist at https://bit.ly/KPLYogaOnDemand.
Cortex Take & Make: Altered Puzzle Art
Tuesday, April 6, Kendallville Public Library and Limberlost Branch Library, Rome City
Make altered art using puzzle pieces. Watch for the video for this project to be posted on Tuesday, April 6, at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then register for a kit by calling 343-2010 (Kendallville) or 854-2775 (Limberlost) and stop by to pick it up. Parents can request kits for additional members of their household.
Adult Virtual Craft Corner: Bottle Cap Flowers
Thursday, April 8, Kendallville Public Library and Limberlost Branch Library, Rome City
Make garden flowers using bottle caps. Watch for the video for this project to be posted on Thursday, April 8, at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then, register for a kit by calling 343-2010 (Kendallville) or 854-2775 (Limberlost), and stop by to pick it up. Adults may call to register for one kit for themselves.
Al’s Concrete Creations
Monday, April 12 at 1 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Make a concrete project with our friend, Al Huth. This in-person project is free, but registration is required in advance. This event will be held outside and will be messy, so dress accordingly.
Cortex Take & Make: Black and White Geometric Paint
Tuesday, April 13, Kendallville Public Library and Limberlost Branch Library, Rome City
Use black and white paint to create a geometric canvas. Watch for the video for this project to be posted on Tuesday, April 13, at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then register for a kit by calling 343-2010 (Kendallville) or 854-2775 (Limberlost) and stop by to pick it up. Parents can request kits for additional members of their household.
Adult Virtual Craft Corner: Wood Spring Sign
Thursday, April 15, Kendallville Public Library and Limberlost Branch Library, Rome City
Spring is here, so make a wooden sign to celebrate the season. Watch for the video for this project to be posted on Thursday, April 15, at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then, register for a kit by calling 343-2010 (Kendallville) or 854-2775 (Limberlost), and stop by to pick it up. Adults may call to register for one kit for themselves.
Matt’s Book Club: Finding Dorothy by Elizabeth Letts
Thursday, April 15, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Pick up a copy of our current book selection, then come to Matt’s Book Club to talk about it. About the book: Hollywood, 1938: As soon as she learns that M-G-M is adapting her late husband’s masterpiece for the screen, seventy-seven-year-old Maud Gage Baum sets about trying to finagle her way onto the set. Nineteen years after Frank’s passing, Maud is the only person who can help the producers stay true to the spirit of the book — because she’s the only one left who knows its secrets. Check out a copy of the book from our Book Club shelf. Please be sure to register for the book discussion by calling 343-2010 or through our online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org. When you attend two book club sessions, you will receive a book club journal to keep track what you are reading.
Cortex Take & Make: Felt Pizza Bookmark
Tuesday, April 20, Kendallville Public Library and Limberlost Branch Library, Rome City
Make a fun bookmark that looks like a food favorite...pizza. Watch for the video for this project to be posted on Tuesday, April 20, at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then register for a kit by calling 343-2010 (Kendallville) or 854-2775 (Limberlost) and stop by to pick it up. Parents can request kits for additional members of their household.
Brittany’s Book Club: Humor
Wednesday, April 21, noon, Limberlost Branch
This month, choose any humor book to read and recommend to others. Brittany will be reading Anxious People by Fredrik Backman. Please be sure to register for the book discussion by calling 854-2775 or through our online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org. When you attend two book club sessions, you will receive a book club journal to keep track what you are reading.
Adult Virtual Craft Corner: Mason Jar Butterfly Terrarium
Thursday, April 22, Kendallville Public Library and Limberlost Branch Library, Rome City
Use a mason jar to make an adorable butterfly terrarium. Watch for the video for this project to be posted on Thursday, April 22, at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then, register for a kit by calling 343-2010 (Kendallville) or 854-2775 (Limberlost), and stop by to pick it up. Adults may call to register for one kit for themselves.
Cortex Take & Make: Tissue Paper Paint
Tuesday, April 27, Kendallville Public Library and Limberlost Branch Library, Rome City
Use tissue paper and watercolor paper to make a unique piece of art. Watch for the video for this project to be posted on Tuesday, April 27, at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then register for a kit by calling 343-2010 (Kendallville) or 854-2775 (Limberlost) and stop by to pick it up. Parents can request kits for additional members of their household.
Adult Virtual Craft Corner: Crayon Scenery Art
Thursday, April 29, Kendallville Public Library and Limberlost Branch Library, Rome City
Use crayons to make a vibrant outdoor scene. Watch for the video for this project to be posted on Thursday, April 29, at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then, register for a kit by calling 343-2010 (Kendallville) or 854-2775 (Limberlost), and stop by to pick it up. Adults may call to register for one kit for themselves.
