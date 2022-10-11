KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble Class of 1967 55th year reunion golf outing Saturday is open to all East Noble and Kendallville High School graduates.
Frank Walkup, EN class of 1967, said proceeds from the nine-hole event will be donated to The Apple Tree Center in Kendallville.
"Come join all your old classmates," Walkup said.
Teams, with four people per team, can choose either Noblehawk Golf Links (260-349-0900) or Cobblestone Golf Course (260-349-1550).
The shotgun start will be at 9 a.m.; a meal will be provided for all players after golf. The cost per person of $38 includes golf cart and meal. Teams of four must sign up by Oct. 14; individual golfers are welcome.
For more information call Walkup at 260-582-1145.
