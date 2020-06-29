A huge tree fell on the home of Brad and Charna Baker, 2023 Lodi Court, Kendallville, Friday night, but no one was injured. Charna Baker, who shared this photo of their home, said there was lots of damage in Orchard Place. "It fell right across (their son) Cal’s room just after he went to bed," she said. "A neighbor says there was 70 mph winds. It was definitely something; there are a lot of trees down around us. Another neighbor had a big branch blow right through their daughter’s bedroom."