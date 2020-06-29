Storms brought lightning and high winds, bringing down trees and knocking out power in many areas.
Customers of Northern Indiana Public Service Co., Indiana Michigan Power and local rural electric membership corporations all dealt with outages from the storms that swept through the area late Friday night.
NIPSCO had all power restored in northeast Indiana early Saturday. I&M expected to have all power in northeast Indiana restored by 11 p.m. Saturday.
Power companies urge people to stay away from downed power lines and report them either to the utility or local police.
“Most important to your safety is to avoid downed power lines, damaged poles or other hazardous situations. Every downed wire should be treated as though it is a live wire,” the NIPSCO website said.
Standing water can be dangerous, potentially hiding downed power lines, said an I&M news release.
