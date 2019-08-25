AVILLA — Immanuel Lutheran Church of Avilla invites the public to the church's annual community picnic Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Avilla Town Park next to the Community Building on Albion Street.
There is no charge.
Fellowship will begin following worship and serving will begin at 11:30 a.m.
If bees are bad, it will be moved to the fellowship hall.
Immanuel's Sunday school rally day will be Sept. 8. All children age 3 and older are invited to Sunday school at 8:30 a.m.
Adult Sunday school is at the same time and worship is at 9:30 a.m.
