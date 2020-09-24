These cupcakes are the best way to start off the month of October
Spooky Season Cupcakes
Ingredients
1 box of Betty Crocker Vanilla cake mix
1 box of vanilla Jell-O pudding
3 egg whites
½ cup of oil
1 cup of water
1 tube of purple food coloring
Frosting
½ tablespoon of vanilla
2 tablespoons of milk
2 cups powdered sugar
½ cup of melted unsalted butter
1 tube of orange food coloring
Cooking spray
Cupcake liners
Directions
Put your Betty Crocker cake mix in the bowl with 1 box of Jell-O pudding, 3 egg whites, and the oil and water. Mix it up until all the clumps are gone.
Then add half a tube of purple food coloring and mix it till you get your color preference. Get your cupcake tin and cupcake liners. Spray the tin with cooking spray and put the liners in. Get an ice cream scoop or a spoon and fill up the liners ¾ of the way full. You don’t want them to overflow. Preheat your oven to 350 and put them in.
While your cupcakes are cooking grab any bowl and put your vanilla, milk, butter and sugar in. Mix until thick texture, you may even need to add a cup more of sugar in to get the rich creamy texture. When to your preference, cover and put in the fridge until the cupcakes are cool.
