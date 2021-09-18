AVILLA — Two October fundraising events will help the Avilla Dog Park project get to the finish line.
Dog park organizers are hoping to raise $6,000 to complete a matching grant and construct the dog park by the end of the year. All donations of any amount are welcome.
“Dash for the Dog Park — Fall Edition 5K” will step off Saturday, Oct. 23, at 9 a.m. at the Avilla branch of the Noble County Public Library.
ReStore Avilla is sponsoring the 5K race to raise dollars for a matching grant. Dogs and their owners will follow a route through town, with water stations along the way. All runners and walkers are welcome. The entry fee is $20 for adults and $10 for children.
Owners and their dogs may dress in Halloween costumes for the race, with a prize for the Best Dressed Pup.
To register, call 318-2584 or email Ann at antobort@gmail.com. Preregister online at restoreavilla.org/fall-dash-for-the-dig-park-5k . Participants may also register the day of the race.
Donations may be mailed to ReStore Avilla, P.O. Box, 562, Avilla, IN 46710 or made securely online at: bit.ly/AvillaDogPark.
ReStore Avilla is partnering with Triple A Sporting Goods for a second fundraiser the next day, Sunday Oct. 24.
“Range Time for Our Four-Legged Friends” will take place from noon to 5 p.m. at the indoor range at Triple A, 11750 E. S.R. 205, LaOtto. The indoor range features new, state-of-the-art firing ranges with six lanes and two electronic ranges. All proceeds from the shooting range event will benefit the Avilla Dog Park.
For information about the shooting range, go to www.tripleasportinggoods.com.
For information about this event, email Ann at antobort@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.