Carry-out barbecue at Holy Family
ANGOLA — Holy Family Episcopal Church, 909 S. Darling St., will host a carry-out dinner on Saturday, Sept. 19.
Pulled pork and two sides will be provided by Gump’s Smokin’ BBQ. Dinner will be available 4-6 p.m.
Reservations must be made by Sept. 12 by emailing to holyfamilyangola@gmail.com or on the church’s Facebook page.
The cost is a donation, suggested at $10. Proceeds go to the church’s Growing in Grace fund and must be paid in advance.
Outdoor concert at Olde York
FREMONT — The Olde York Church, 8470 E. C.R. 300N, will host an outdoor concert on Sunday, Sept. 13, 4-6 p.m., featuring the Buehrers.
The evening’s offering will go toward the remaining $5,000 owed on the family ministry’s van.
Guests can bring a chair and enjoy the outdoors along with the Buehrer family’s harmonies and musical talents.
Rain date for the concert is Oct. 11, 4-6 p.m.
