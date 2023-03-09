LIGONIER —Ligonier Public Library now has a seed library available for patrons. The Lloyd Ness Family Fund, held at the Community Foundation of Noble County, recently awarded the Ligonier Public Library a grant of $500 to create a seed library at the public library.
The seed library would provide seeds free of charge to community residents that they could then take home to do anything, from container gardening to creating a small garden on their property. It would allow individuals to experience plants, vegetables and fruits that they might not try normally. Seeds are prepackaged.
The library encourages patrons to then save seeds and donate them back to the library for next year.
Three young readers. Carolina Wilson, Emma Guyas and Luke Weimer, have reached the milestone of reading 500 books or more in the “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” challenge at Ligonier Public Library.
The Novel Points Book of the Month Club is reading “The House of Broken Angels” by Luis Alberto Urrea. The book discussion, with dessert for adults, is March 27 at 5 p.m. Copies of the book are available at the adult desk.
Written by Urrea, a Pulitzer Prize finalist, the book tells the story of a family on the U.S. Mexico border whose members are celebrating both life and death over two bittersweet days.
The library board will meet March 14 at 6:30 p.m.
Here is the program schedule for March:
Children
Storytime Fridays for Preschoolers: every Friday at 11 a.m. with fun books, dancing and art. No registration is required.
Rainbow Art Night: March 9 at 4:30 p.m.
Build a Leprechaun Trap: March 16 at 4:30 p.m. Create a trap for the wily Leprechaun using recycled items. Work as an individual or as families.
Giant Game Night: March 23 at 4:30 p.m. Every game is big, including some new games.
Leprechaun Slime: March 30 at 4:30 p.m.; registration required. Create your own gooey, green slime with golden sparkles. Dress in clothes that can get messy.
Teens
Teen Corner: Rainbow Bracelet: March 28 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Learn how to choose colors and weave a beautiful accessory.
Adults
Crafty Crew-Bunny Butt Pots: free program, March 21 at 5:30 p.m., to create a fun project from clay flower pots. Register in advance.
