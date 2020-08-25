HAMILTON — A country music recording artist will perform on Sunday, Sept. 6, at Double H Farms.
Matt Williams, an Alabama native, who now lives and records music in Michigan following his service in the U.S. Army.
He will appear live at Double H Farms, 7100 S. S.R. 1, over Labor Day weekend. The show is 7-11 p.m. on Sept. 6.
Presale tickets cost $12.50 and allow entry at 5:30 p.m. The presale tickets will be available through Friday.
General admission costs $15 the day of the show with the doors opening at 6 p.m. Children 2 years old and younger get in free. There is a 20% military and veteran discount.
VIP tickets include a meet-and-greet with Williams and cost $25. VIP ticket holders will be admitted at 5 p.m.
Double H Farms, formerly Hog Hill, presented Tennessee recording artist Jake Maurer and his band in mid-July. The facility also offered summer camps for children this year.
Details about Double H events can be found on its Facebook page. Tickets can be purchased through tickets.doublehfarms@gmail.com or by calling 316-9868.
Williams was deployed twice to Iraq and once to Afghanistan.
“While patrolling with his squad in Afghanistan in 2010, an IED (improvised explosive device) detonated, killing two of his best friends, Mark Noziska and Casey Grochowiak. It also left Williams seriously injured with a broken back,” says an Oct. 14, 2016 article in the Holland Sentinel, Holland, Michigan. “He eventually recovered, was awarded the Purple Heart and left the Army as a staff sergeant — and as a single dad with a young son — a couple of years later.”
After struggling for several years with civilian life, post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, Williams moved to Grand Haven, Michigan to record music. Harking from a musical family, he sings, plays guitar and piano and has done well with his performing career, sharing the stage with Reba McEntire and playing for President George W. Bush.
“Williams’ music straddles country and rock ‘n’ roll in a way that sets him apart from other mainstream artists,” says the Holland Sentinel article. “He notes that he grew up listening to classic rock acts such as Kansas, Ozzy Osbourne, Styx, The Police, Toto and Led Zeppelin, giving many of his songs a muscular rock underpinning.”
According to Williams’ Facebook page, his songs are about “life and war.” He has recently been airing covers of Lynyrd Skynryd songs.
Merchandise and access to an upcoming EP release are on the web site at mattwilliamsofficial.com.
