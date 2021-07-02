FORT WAYNE — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana is proud to announce that 29 out of 32 seniors enrolled in the agency’s Big Futures program have graduated, despite struggles with remote learning, time missed from friends and the continual discombobulation of dealing with a pandemic.
The graduates will be honored at the BBBS annual Little Graduation Party on Thursday, July 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Summit.
“I think this shows how our kids have stepped up to overcome so much this school year when no one really knew what to expect,” said Josette Rider, BBBS chief executive officer. “It also shows how our agency adjusted and worked very hard to help our kids to achieve their goals despite all the challenges.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana is a nonprofit organization serving children in 12 counties by creating and professionally supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships which ignite the power and promise of youth.
“Our Littles were very resilient and with the help of our BBBS case managers and our Bigs, we were able to help them to graduate,” BBBS program director Nicole Penar said. “Even in March, the process to get to graduation felt overwhelming — whether it was credit recovery or navigating virtual or hybrid learning. Our case managers worked with our Littles and their guidance counselors to develop an individualized plan for all of our 2021 class. We set small goals, checked in with our seniors and made that graduation mountain feel more manageable. I think that’s what did it. I’m so proud of our Littles!”
Big Futures was a Fort Wayne agency initiative in 2014 with funding from local grants, and has become a standout program copied across the country. After starting with 174 youth in 2014, the program grew to 299 participating in 2020 with 31 of 32 seniors graduating. There are 337 participants this year.
From the 2020 numbers, 77% were from single-parent households, 56% were from a household with less than $30,000 income, and 15% were from a household with less than $10,000 income. In addition, 64% were members of a minority, 20% had at least one parent incarcerated and 83% received free or reduced lunches.
The program goal is that at least 95% leave high school either employed, enrolled or enlisted.
In 2014, 90.9% of Allen County, Indiana, students had graduated the previous year. There were 19,000 Indiana teens between ages 16-19 remaining who weren’t in school or high school graduates, and there were 26,000 Indiana teens between 16 and 19 who weren’t in school or working.
That told Rider there was a bigger problem.
“The studies are showing us that kids are maturing older, more are coming from higher-risk situations with a multitude of risks so they get a later start and momentum in life,” Rider said. “And so, if that’s true of kids in general, is it true for our kids? Doubly-so, triply-so. So what are we going to do about it?”
Rider figured if 60% of the BBBS Littles graduated successfully and were fine on their way to college or adult life, what would it take to get that to 65%? What about the rest?
With the help of a panel of educators, college professors and administrators, Rider said BBBS would provide the personnel and a game plan to give the Littles more opportunities and access to college and professional preparation. The program targets Littles from the eighth grade through their senior year of high school.
Besides group match activities more suited to their demographic, Littles were given a series of surveys to establish baselines. They are offered PSAT, SAT and ACT preparation classes and sign release of information forms so BBBS match specialists can work with guidance counselors to make sure the students are maintaining 21st Century Scholar requirements and continue on track for graduation. That includes college visits throughout the state on weekends or over spring break.
Of this year’s 29 graduates, 18 are attending college and 11 are employed or attending trade schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.