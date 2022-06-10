KENDALLVILLE — Children age 6 and older can learn lifesaving water skills next week, June 13-17, during “Safety Around Water “Week at the Cole Center Family YMCA in Kendallville.
“Safety around Water’ consists of five sessions designed to teach water safety skills to kids to reduce the risk of drowning and build confidence in and near the water. A typical session includes:
• Exercises to help kids adjust to being in the water,
• Instruction in two skill sets that kids can use if they unexpectedly find themselves in the water: “Jump, Push, Turn, Grab” and “Swim, Float, Swim.”
• Safety skills for what to do if a person in the water needs help
• Fun activities that reinforce these skills.
Registration is $10 per child. Class session are 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 11 a,m. to noon.
The YMCA has arranged for bus transportation for children in all Noble County school districts and Prairie Height Community Schools. Pickup points are the Wayne Center, Rome City and Avilla elementary schools for East Noble; Central Noble Primary School in Wolf Lake and Central Noble High School in Albion; and at Prairie Heights.
There are still openings available for “Safety Around Water.” Parents may contact aquatics coordinator Sara Treager at 260-9622 or email her at aquaticscoordinator@coleymca.net to register or for more information about the course or bus transportation options. Register online at coleymca.net.
