Voting on these 10 Noble County homes is underway until Dec 20 — vote on the Hosler Realty Facebook page, at the Hosler Realty office or by emailing jstreich@hoslerrealty.com.
The winner will be announced Dec. 21.
Although the contest is limited to the 10 homes in Noble County pictured here, voting is open to all, no matter where they live. One vote per person.
The winning home will receive $500. In addition, $500 will be donated to a nonprofit of the winner’s choice.
Thank you to everyone who decorates their home and community, thereby helping to spread the Christmas spirit!
